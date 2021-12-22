MWR and USO Partner to Serve JBPHH Community

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Video by Cpl. Hannah Adams 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec. 22, 2021) The USO and Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation partner together to hand out meals and provide crafts at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Makai Recreation Center to Hawaii service members and their families affected by the current JBPHH water health and safety concerns. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hannah Adams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 20:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827002
    VIRIN: 211222-M-ZJ641-1001
    Filename: DOD_108745637
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

