Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    It's Gameday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eric Johnson 

    1st Infantry Division

    1st Infantry Division will be honored during the West Point -The U.S. Military Academy versus Ball State University football game at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana, today. The game will are on ESPN+ at 4:00 p.m. CDT

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 19:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826987
    VIRIN: 211002-A-JW006-411
    Filename: DOD_108744883
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It's Gameday, by SSG Eric Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #goarmy #DutyFirst #Victory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT