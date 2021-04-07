A B-Roll package of the Fourth of July fireworks in Pittsburgh, including several time-lapses of the boats on the water and lock and dam operations on the Allegheny River. Package includes shots of boats locking through from different angles, including a time-lapse of several lockages. Video footage captured while photographing and writing a story on the Pittsburgh District locks and dams remaining open year-round, including on national holidays to support waterways navigation. STORY: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/400354 (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 14:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826985
|VIRIN:
|210704-O-TI382-465
|Filename:
|DOD_108744818
|Length:
|00:04:55
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Pittsburgh Independence Day, Lock & Dam Operations, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT