B-Roll: Pittsburgh Independence Day, Lock & Dam Operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/826985" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A B-Roll package of the Fourth of July fireworks in Pittsburgh, including several time-lapses of the boats on the water and lock and dam operations on the Allegheny River. Package includes shots of boats locking through from different angles, including a time-lapse of several lockages. Video footage captured while photographing and writing a story on the Pittsburgh District locks and dams remaining open year-round, including on national holidays to support waterways navigation. STORY: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/400354 (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)