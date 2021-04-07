Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Pittsburgh Independence Day, Lock & Dam Operations

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2021

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    A B-Roll package of the Fourth of July fireworks in Pittsburgh, including several time-lapses of the boats on the water and lock and dam operations on the Allegheny River. Package includes shots of boats locking through from different angles, including a time-lapse of several lockages. Video footage captured while photographing and writing a story on the Pittsburgh District locks and dams remaining open year-round, including on national holidays to support waterways navigation. STORY: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/400354 (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 14:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826985
    VIRIN: 210704-O-TI382-465
    Filename: DOD_108744818
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Pittsburgh Independence Day, Lock & Dam Operations, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navigation
    USACE
    Dams
    Army Engineers
    Locks
    Pittsburgh District

