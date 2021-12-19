Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stowe Trail

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jorge Rosales 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Col. Thomas M. Bedell, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Brian W. Jones, the senator representing California’s 38th Senate District, and Kevin W. Loomis, currently the vice-president of the San Diego Mountain Biking Association road through Stowe Trail in Santee, California on Dec. 19, 2021. Stowe Trail runs alongside the extreme eastern boundary of MCAS Miramar and is open to public as long as they obtained a valid permit through the MCAS Miramar Provost’s Marshalls Office. The eastern portion of MCAS Miramar has live-fire and demolition training areas, so the permit process educates patrons on the importance of safety and staying in the designated areas. For more information on acquiring a permit please visit https://www.miramar.marines.mil/Resources/StoweTrail/. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge A. Rosales)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 17:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826984
    VIRIN: 211219-M-GP312-079
    Filename: DOD_108744811
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stowe Trail, by Sgt Jorge Rosales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mountain
    bike

