Col. Thomas M. Bedell, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Brian W. Jones, the senator representing California’s 38th Senate District, and Kevin W. Loomis, currently the vice-president of the San Diego Mountain Biking Association road through Stowe Trail in Santee, California on Dec. 19, 2021. Stowe Trail runs alongside the extreme eastern boundary of MCAS Miramar and is open to public as long as they obtained a valid permit through the MCAS Miramar Provost’s Marshalls Office. The eastern portion of MCAS Miramar has live-fire and demolition training areas, so the permit process educates patrons on the importance of safety and staying in the designated areas. For more information on acquiring a permit please visit https://www.miramar.marines.mil/Resources/StoweTrail/. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge A. Rosales)