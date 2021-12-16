Pre-deployment training at Bliss pays off for Virginia Army National Guard Unit

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Task Force Red Dragon Soldiers from the Virginia Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 115th Infantry Regiment are sharpening their skills during pre-deployment training on the Fort Bliss Training Complex recently. Fort Bliss is the largest Mobilization Force Generation Installation in the Army, supporting current unit and individual mobilizing and demobilizing missions.



(Special thanks to Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Clements, 1-115th INF, for supporting footage)