    Pre-deployment training at Bliss pays off for Virginia Army National Guard Unit

    NM, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Task Force Red Dragon Soldiers from the Virginia Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 115th Infantry Regiment are sharpening their skills during pre-deployment training on the Fort Bliss Training Complex recently. Fort Bliss is the largest Mobilization Force Generation Installation in the Army, supporting current unit and individual mobilizing and demobilizing missions.

    (Special thanks to Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Clements, 1-115th INF, for supporting footage)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 15:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826982
    VIRIN: 211216-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 211216
    Filename: DOD_108744772
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: NM, US
    Hometown: LYNCHBURG, VA, US

