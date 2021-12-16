Task Force Red Dragon Soldiers from the Virginia Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 115th Infantry Regiment are sharpening their skills during pre-deployment training on the Fort Bliss Training Complex recently. Fort Bliss is the largest Mobilization Force Generation Installation in the Army, supporting current unit and individual mobilizing and demobilizing missions.
(Special thanks to Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Clements, 1-115th INF, for supporting footage)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 15:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|826982
|VIRIN:
|211216-A-KV967-2001
|PIN:
|211216
|Filename:
|DOD_108744772
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|NM, US
|Hometown:
|LYNCHBURG, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pre-deployment training at Bliss pays off for Virginia Army National Guard Unit, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
