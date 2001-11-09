Intimate Perspective: 9/11/2001 Through a Commanders Eyes

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



September 11, 2021, commemorates twenty years since the attacks in New York, N.Y., Washington, D.C, and Shanksville, PA in 2001. These attacks were directed not just at American people and institutions, but through the symbols of the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, also at our Nation’s guiding ideals of freedom, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

This video tribute follows the timeline of the devastating events that unfolded on September 11, 2001 in both real-time and from the perspectives of Sheppard’s two commanders, retired Maj. Gen. Michael Collings, 82nd TRW commander from July 2001 to February 2002, and retired Lt. Gen. Ralph Jodice II, 80th FTW commander from July 2001 to August 2003. (Condensed)