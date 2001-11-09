Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Intimate Perspective: 9/11/2001 Through a Commanders Eyes

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    September 11, 2021, commemorates twenty years since the attacks in New York, N.Y., Washington, D.C, and Shanksville, PA in 2001. These attacks were directed not just at American people and institutions, but through the symbols of the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, also at our Nation’s guiding ideals of freedom, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
    This video tribute follows the timeline of the devastating events that unfolded on September 11, 2001 in both real-time and from the perspectives of Sheppard’s two commanders, retired Maj. Gen. Michael Collings, 82nd TRW commander from July 2001 to February 2002, and retired Lt. Gen. Ralph Jodice II, 80th FTW commander from July 2001 to August 2003. (Condensed)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 14:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826972
    VIRIN: 211223-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_108744528
    Length: 00:14:56
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Intimate Perspective: 9/11/2001 Through a Commanders Eyes, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

