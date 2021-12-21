Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRF 2021 Year in Review

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Manvir Gill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) reflects on the accomplishments of 2021. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Manvir Gill)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 13:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826969
    VIRIN: 211221-N-IO903-2001
    Filename: DOD_108744500
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Wolverines
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Year in review
    Sailors
    GRF
    IO903

