USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) reflects on the accomplishments of 2021. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Manvir Gill)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 13:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826969
|VIRIN:
|211221-N-IO903-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108744500
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, GRF 2021 Year in Review, by SA Manvir Gill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
