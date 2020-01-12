An animation created to brief GENERAL DAVID L. GOLDFEIN and other members of the annual Air Crew Summit in Washington DC. This animation was used to explain efforts being taken to advance pilot training and close the gap on the pilot shortage.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 13:06
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|826967
|VIRIN:
|201201-F-ES997-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108744491
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|WICHITA FALLS, TX, US
This work, Pilot Training 2.0, by James Rumfelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
