Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pilot Training 2.0

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WICHITA FALLS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Video by James Rumfelt 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    An animation created to brief GENERAL DAVID L. GOLDFEIN and other members of the annual Air Crew Summit in Washington DC. This animation was used to explain efforts being taken to advance pilot training and close the gap on the pilot shortage.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 13:06
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 826967
    VIRIN: 201201-F-ES997-001
    Filename: DOD_108744491
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: WICHITA FALLS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pilot Training 2.0, by James Rumfelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Pilot Training
    Aircraft
    Animation
    80 FTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT