    COVID 19 Animation

    WICHITA FALLS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Video by James Rumfelt 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    An animation created to educate the base populace on the dangers of COVID 19, and how to protect themselves.

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 12:58
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 826966
    VIRIN: 201020-F-ES997-001
    Filename: DOD_108744450
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: WICHITA FALLS, TX, US 

    This work, COVID 19 Animation, by James Rumfelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airpower
    Sheppard
    Health and Wellness
    Animation
    COVID 19

