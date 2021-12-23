Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs 53-year-old male cruise ship passenger offshore Southwest Pass, Louisiana

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew medevacs a cruise ship passenger aboard Carnival Valor 218 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana on Dec. 22, 2021. The man was transferred to University Medical Center and last reported to be in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 12:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826961
    VIRIN: 211223-G-G0108-2001
    Filename: DOD_108744306
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs 53-year-old male cruise ship passenger offshore Southwest Pass, Louisiana, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Orleans
    cruise
    Air Station
    carnival
    Coast Guard
    helicopter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT