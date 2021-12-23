A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew medevacs a cruise ship passenger aboard Carnival Valor 218 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana on Dec. 22, 2021. The man was transferred to University Medical Center and last reported to be in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 12:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826961
|VIRIN:
|211223-G-G0108-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108744306
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Coast Guard medevacs 53-year-old male cruise ship passenger offshore Southwest Pass, Louisiana, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
