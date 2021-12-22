8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit transfers personnel to active duty

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit hosted a transition ceremony, Dec. 22, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The 8th AMU is now one of three F-16 Viper AMUs under the 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. Civilian contractors manned 8th AMU maintenance responsibilities since 2017, following the reactivation of the 8th Fighter Squadron. Now, with the addition of over 200 active duty positions and 28 F-16s the 849th AMXS is the largest squadron in the 49th Wing and the largest of its kind in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)