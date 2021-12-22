The 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit hosted a transition ceremony, Dec. 22, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The 8th AMU is now one of three F-16 Viper AMUs under the 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. Civilian contractors manned 8th AMU maintenance responsibilities since 2017, following the reactivation of the 8th Fighter Squadron. Now, with the addition of over 200 active duty positions and 28 F-16s the 849th AMXS is the largest squadron in the 49th Wing and the largest of its kind in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 11:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|826953
|VIRIN:
|211222-F-ID578-353
|Filename:
|DOD_108743969
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit transfers personnel to active duty, by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT