Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit transfers personnel to active duty

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    The 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit hosted a transition ceremony, Dec. 22, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The 8th AMU is now one of three F-16 Viper AMUs under the 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. Civilian contractors manned 8th AMU maintenance responsibilities since 2017, following the reactivation of the 8th Fighter Squadron. Now, with the addition of over 200 active duty positions and 28 F-16s the 849th AMXS is the largest squadron in the 49th Wing and the largest of its kind in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adrian Salazar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 11:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826953
    VIRIN: 211222-F-ID578-353
    Filename: DOD_108743969
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: HOLLOMAN, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit transfers personnel to active duty, by A1C Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT