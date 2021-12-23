Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Holloman Holiday Shoutouts

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jose Escamilla 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    Airmen assigned to Task Force Holloman shoutout friends and family for the holidays at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 23,2021. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jose Escamilla)

    This work, Task Force Holloman Holiday Shoutouts, by SGT Jose Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

