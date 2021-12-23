Airmen assigned to Task Force Holloman shoutout friends and family for the holidays at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 23,2021. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jose Escamilla)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 12:29
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|826951
|VIRIN:
|211223-A-FL291-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108743898
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Hometown:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Task Force Holloman Holiday Shoutouts, by SGT Jose Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
