Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday shout-out to deployed 911th SFS members

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Marjorie Schurr 

    911th Airlift Wing

    911th Airlift Wing, 911th Mission Support Group, and 911th Security Forces Squadron leaders send their greetings to 911th SFS members who are deployed during the holiday season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 09:54
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 826932
    VIRIN: 211223-F-LS320-1001
    Filename: DOD_108743627
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday shout-out to deployed 911th SFS members, by TSgt Marjorie Schurr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Holiday

    TAGS

    greetings
    Holiday Season
    holiday message
    Reserve Resilient

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT