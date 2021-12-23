'Journal for Jordan' Author, Director Talk Movie

Author Dana Canedy, alongside director Denzel Washington discuss the movie "A Journal for Jordan," which is based on a memoir she wrote about Canedy's late fiance, Army 1st Sgt. Charles M. King.
Video Courtesy of Sony Pictures
|12.23.2021
|12.23.2021 08:10
