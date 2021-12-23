Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "A Journal for Jordan" trailer

    12.23.2021

    A preview highlights the new film "A Journal for Jordan," which tells the story of Army 1st Sgt. Charles King and fiancee Dana Canedy. King was killed in Iraq, but he had written a journal to his newborn son, Jordan.

    Video Courtesy of Sony Pictures

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 08:05
    A Journal for Jordan
    Army 1st Sgt. Charles King
    Dana Canedy

