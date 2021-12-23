"A Journal for Jordan" trailer

A preview highlights the new film "A Journal for Jordan," which tells the story of Army 1st Sgt. Charles King and fiancee Dana Canedy. King was killed in Iraq, but he had written a journal to his newborn son, Jordan.
|12.23.2021
|12.23.2021 08:05
|Package
|826918
|211217-O-D0439-0004
|DOD_108743478
|00:01:38
|US
|0
|0
