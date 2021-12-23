"A Journal for Jordan" trailer

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A preview highlights the new film "A Journal for Jordan," which tells the story of Army 1st Sgt. Charles King and fiancee Dana Canedy. King was killed in Iraq, but he had written a journal to his newborn son, Jordan.



Video Courtesy of Sony Pictures