Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Top Notch Battlefield Circulation - Bahrain

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    11.27.2021

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    The current Top Notch Commander, Col. Henry 'BJ' Bennett and Command Sgt. Maj., Command Sgt. Maj. Seagram Porter, visit many PATRIOT sites and countries during their Battlefield Circulation(s) in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. One of those countries is Bahrain, which is what this product focuses on. The Command Team focused on improving the organization as a whole during this particular rotation. Anything that Soldiers want to be fixed or have questions about was fair game. From Basic Leaders Course being established in theater, to logistical issues to general questions, the Soldiers asked and the Command Team provided insight. Watch the video for more information.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 08:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826917
    VIRIN: 211127-A-MF443-158
    Filename: DOD_108743450
    Length: 00:10:29
    Location: BH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top Notch Battlefield Circulation - Bahrain, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    CENTCOM
    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Deployment
    1-7 ADA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT