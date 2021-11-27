Top Notch Battlefield Circulation - Bahrain

The current Top Notch Commander, Col. Henry 'BJ' Bennett and Command Sgt. Maj., Command Sgt. Maj. Seagram Porter, visit many PATRIOT sites and countries during their Battlefield Circulation(s) in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. One of those countries is Bahrain, which is what this product focuses on. The Command Team focused on improving the organization as a whole during this particular rotation. Anything that Soldiers want to be fixed or have questions about was fair game. From Basic Leaders Course being established in theater, to logistical issues to general questions, the Soldiers asked and the Command Team provided insight. Watch the video for more information.
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 08:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:10:29
|Location:
|BH
