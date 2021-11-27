Top Notch Battlefield Circulation - Bahrain

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/826917" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The current Top Notch Commander, Col. Henry 'BJ' Bennett and Command Sgt. Maj., Command Sgt. Maj. Seagram Porter, visit many PATRIOT sites and countries during their Battlefield Circulation(s) in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. One of those countries is Bahrain, which is what this product focuses on. The Command Team focused on improving the organization as a whole during this particular rotation. Anything that Soldiers want to be fixed or have questions about was fair game. From Basic Leaders Course being established in theater, to logistical issues to general questions, the Soldiers asked and the Command Team provided insight. Watch the video for more information.