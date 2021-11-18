Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On The Move - Sgt. Eric Martinez

    QATAR

    11.18.2021

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    In the 'On The Move' series, our Brigade Commander, Col. Henry 'BJ' Bennett and Command Sgt. Maj., Command Sgt. Maj. Seagram Porter, go around the footprint and talk to various Soldiers. From what they do, any hobbies they have, experience in the military, goals and much more. In this episode they spoke to Sgt. Martinez from HHB 1-44 Air Defense Artillery.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 08:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826916
    VIRIN: 211118-A-MF443-808
    Filename: DOD_108743446
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: QA

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Deployment
    People First

