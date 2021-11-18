On The Move - Sgt. Eric Martinez

In the 'On The Move' series, our Brigade Commander, Col. Henry 'BJ' Bennett and Command Sgt. Maj., Command Sgt. Maj. Seagram Porter, go around the footprint and talk to various Soldiers. From what they do, any hobbies they have, experience in the military, goals and much more. In this episode they spoke to Sgt. Martinez from HHB 1-44 Air Defense Artillery.
|11.18.2021
|12.23.2021 08:04
|Video Productions
|826916
|211118-A-MF443-808
|DOD_108743446
|00:04:40
|QA
|0
|0
