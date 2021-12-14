Alaska Air and Army Guardsmen share their experiences during Operation Santa Claus 2021. Operation Santa Claus is an Alaska National Guard community outreach program that provides gifts, books, school supplies and stocking stuffers to children in rural Alaskan communities. This year marks the 66th year of the program, which began in 1956 after the village of St. Mary’s experienced a year of hardship and the Alaska Air National Guard flew gifts and supplies donated by the local community. The Alaska National Guard was able to continue the tradition this year and safely provide gifts despite COVID-19. Soundbites: (00:05) Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ross Wise, a pilot with B Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion; (04:28) Maj. Chelsea Aspelund, the 176th Wing chief of public affairs; (07:55) Senior Airman Jiovani Contreras, 176th Air Defense Squadron.
Alaska National Guard delivers holiday gifts to remote villages for 66th year
