Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blood & Fire Year in Review (2021 RECAP)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2021

    Video by Spc. KENNETH RODRIGUEZ 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Like for many others across the planet, 2021 was a year to work on rebuilding after the COVID19 pandemic in 2020, and engage in an environment that challenged everyone with constant change.

    Soldiers and Civilian employees of the 63rd Readiness Division met the challenges of 2021 head-on by continuing to do what they do best, taking care of Soldiers, and continuing work to the best of their abilities in an ever-changing environment across the seven-state Southwestern region of the U.S.

    Here is a small glimpse at some accomplishments, and contributions of the 63rd RD workforce from California through Arkansas and every state in between the seven-state region of the readiness division.

    (Video/Editing by: U.S. Army Reserve SPC Kenneth Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 01:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826905
    VIRIN: 211219-A-UV755-813
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108743279
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blood & Fire Year in Review (2021 RECAP), by SPC KENNETH RODRIGUEZ, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldiers
    Readiness
    year 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT