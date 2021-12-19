Blood & Fire Year in Review (2021 RECAP)

Like for many others across the planet, 2021 was a year to work on rebuilding after the COVID19 pandemic in 2020, and engage in an environment that challenged everyone with constant change.
Soldiers and Civilian employees of the 63rd Readiness Division met the challenges of 2021 head-on by continuing to do what they do best, taking care of Soldiers, and continuing work to the best of their abilities in an ever-changing environment across the seven-state Southwestern region of the U.S.
Here is a small glimpse at some accomplishments, and contributions of the 63rd RD workforce from California through Arkansas and every state in between the seven-state region of the readiness division.
(Video/Editing by: U.S. Army Reserve SPC Kenneth Rodriguez)
