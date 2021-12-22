211222-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 22, 2021) A special video message from Capt. Tres Meek, commanding officer of NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, and Tom Barstow, Business Director for NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, wishing everyone Season's Greetings and a Happy New Year. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2021 23:50
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|826898
|VIRIN:
|211222-N-ST310-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108743172
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Happy Holidays 2021 from NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT