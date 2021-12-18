AFN: The Giving Season

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Help Oki, a non-profit organization run by Status of Forces Agreement personnel on Okinawa, deliver donated toys to orphans on Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 18, 2021. The toys were donated by various units from bases on Okinawa and by locals from mainland Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Kelly Meyer).