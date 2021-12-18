Help Oki, a non-profit organization run by Status of Forces Agreement personnel on Okinawa, deliver donated toys to orphans on Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 18, 2021. The toys were donated by various units from bases on Okinawa and by locals from mainland Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Kelly Meyer).
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 00:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826895
|VIRIN:
|211218-N-DG088-824
|Filename:
|DOD_108743148
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN: The Giving Season, by PO3 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT