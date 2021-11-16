Volunteers wrap gifts for delivery to children in rural Alaska as part of Operation Santa Claus 2021. Op Santa is an Alaska National Guard annual community outreach program that provides gifts, books, school supplies and stocking stuffers to children in rural Alaskan communities. This year marks the 65th year of the program, which began in 1956 after the village of St. Mary's experienced a year of hardship and the Alaska Air National Guard flew in gifts and supplies donated by the local community. The Alaska National Guard was able to continue the tradition this year and safely provide gifts despite COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2021 20:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826890
|VIRIN:
|211116-Z-MK318-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108743057
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Volunteers wrap gifts for Operation Santa Claus 2021, by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT