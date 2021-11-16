Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Volunteers wrap gifts for Operation Santa Claus 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2021

    Video by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Volunteers wrap gifts for delivery to children in rural Alaska as part of Operation Santa Claus 2021. Op Santa is an Alaska National Guard annual community outreach program that provides gifts, books, school supplies and stocking stuffers to children in rural Alaskan communities. This year marks the 65th year of the program, which began in 1956 after the village of St. Mary's experienced a year of hardship and the Alaska Air National Guard flew in gifts and supplies donated by the local community. The Alaska National Guard was able to continue the tradition this year and safely provide gifts despite COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 20:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826890
    VIRIN: 211116-Z-MK318-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108743057
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteers wrap gifts for Operation Santa Claus 2021, by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holidays
    Operation Santa Claus
    Salvation Army
    Alaska National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT