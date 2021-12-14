Operation Christmas Drop 70th Anniversary Wrap Up

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan, and the 36th Wing Andersen Air Base, Guam supported the 70th Anniversary of Operation Christmas Drop. OCD is the Department of Defense’s longest-running Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operation and provides relief to more than 55 islands throughout the Pacific. Operations such as OCD provide the U.S. and its partners and allies the opportunity to enhance joint operational capabilities and maintain preparedness for real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)
