    Operation Christmas Drop 70th Anniversary Wrap Up

    GUAM

    12.14.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan, and the 36th Wing Andersen Air Base, Guam supported the 70th Anniversary of Operation Christmas Drop. OCD is the Department of Defense’s longest-running Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operation and provides relief to more than 55 islands throughout the Pacific. Operations such as OCD provide the U.S. and its partners and allies the opportunity to enhance joint operational capabilities and maintain preparedness for real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 17:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826866
    VIRIN: 122120-F-FM551-9001
    Filename: DOD_108742934
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: GU

    HA/DR
    1CTCS
    C-130J
    Air Force
    OperationChristmasDrop
    OCD70

