    943d Rescue Group Exercise Distant Fury Stallion

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2021

    Video by Andre Trinidad 

    943rd Rescue Group Public Affairs

    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. -- More than 400 members of the 943rd Rescue Group along with other reserve, active duty, and joint components took over the remote San Clemente and San Nicolas Islands to conduct exercise Distant Fury Stallion, a maritime training exercise December 3-6, 2021.

    The exercise, which took place off the coast of California, is designed to test the ability of the 943rd RQG to work within the agile combat employment construct to deploy, sustain, and execute a maritime mission as though they were in the Indo-Pacific area of operations.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 16:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826862
    VIRIN: 211206-F-AQ135-001
    Filename: DOD_108742861
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 

    CSAR
    PJ
    AFRC
    943RQG

