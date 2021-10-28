Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Own The Skies

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2021

    Video by Brian G. Rhodes 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force service members from the 62nd Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., conduct flight line operations in support of the F-35 Lightning II TDY, Oct. 28, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field, Texas. The 62nd FS trained with F-16s from the 149th Fighter Wing and the 301st Fighter Wing, along with T-38s from the 301st Fighter Wing. The multi-role capabilities of the F-35 allow them to perform missions that traditionally required numerous specialized aircraft. The complimentary air superiority capabilities of the F-35 will augment our air superiority fleet and ensure we continue to "own the skies" over future battlefields. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian G. Rhodes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 15:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826855
    VIRIN: 211028-F-XZ183-245
    Filename: DOD_108742765
    Length: 00:05:17
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Own The Skies, by Brian G. Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #F-35 #AirmanMagazine #USAF #AETC #56FW #502ABW #62FS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT