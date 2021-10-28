U.S. Air Force service members from the 62nd Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., conduct flight line operations in support of the F-35 Lightning II TDY, Oct. 28, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field, Texas. The 62nd FS trained with F-16s from the 149th Fighter Wing and the 301st Fighter Wing, along with T-38s from the 301st Fighter Wing. The multi-role capabilities of the F-35 allow them to perform missions that traditionally required numerous specialized aircraft. The complimentary air superiority capabilities of the F-35 will augment our air superiority fleet and ensure we continue to "own the skies" over future battlefields. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian G. Rhodes)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2021 15:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826855
|VIRIN:
|211028-F-XZ183-245
|Filename:
|DOD_108742765
|Length:
|00:05:17
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Own The Skies, by Brian G. Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT