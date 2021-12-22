Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog Retirement Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josiah Brown 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    7th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog, Nero, retirement ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 15:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826854
    VIRIN: 211222-F-LK778-1001
    Filename: DOD_108742764
    Length: 00:18:30
    Location: ABILENE, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog Retirement Ceremony, by A1C Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dyess
    Dog
    Retirement
    Abilene
    Nero
    7SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT