7th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog, Nero, retirement ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2021 15:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826854
|VIRIN:
|211222-F-LK778-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108742764
|Length:
|00:18:30
|Location:
|ABILENE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 7th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog Retirement Ceremony, by A1C Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT