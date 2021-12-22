Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday and COVID Message from Coast Guard Chief Medical Officer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Video by Telfair Brown 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Rear Admiral Dana Thomas, U.S. Coast Guard, Chief Medical Officer, gives a holiday message and shares ideas on how to best protect yourself and your family during the COVID-19 Omicron surge. U.S. Coast Guard video by Telfair H. Brown

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 15:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826852
    VIRIN: 211222-G-OY189-860
    Filename: DOD_108742742
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday and COVID Message from Coast Guard Chief Medical Officer, by Telfair Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COVID-19
    Omicron
    Dana Thomas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT