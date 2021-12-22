Rear Admiral Dana Thomas, U.S. Coast Guard, Chief Medical Officer, gives a holiday message and shares ideas on how to best protect yourself and your family during the COVID-19 Omicron surge. U.S. Coast Guard video by Telfair H. Brown
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2021 15:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826852
|VIRIN:
|211222-G-OY189-860
|Filename:
|DOD_108742742
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Holiday and COVID Message from Coast Guard Chief Medical Officer, by Telfair Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
