    Crane Army Ammunition Activity Leave Conservation Video

    CRANE, IN, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Video by Mallory Haag 

    Crane Army Ammunition Activity

    Informational video for CAAA workforce on the value of leave conservation.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 15:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826850
    VIRIN: 211222-A-ZY934-127
    Filename: DOD_108742734
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: CRANE, IN, US 

    Workforce
    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    JMC
    Joint Munitions Command

