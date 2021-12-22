Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Seasons Greetings from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Mrs. Charlene Austin

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Video by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs     

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and his wife Charlene send holiday greetings.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 15:17
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 826849
    VIRIN: 211222-D-TT977-632
    Filename: DOD_108742728
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: MOBILE, AL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Seasons Greetings from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Mrs. Charlene Austin, by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

