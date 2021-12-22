Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Acquisition Workforce Overview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Video by Paul Shaw 

    Army Production Acquisition Division (PAD)

    A recruiting/Promotional video to communicate the career opportunities that are available for Dept of Army personnel in the acquisition workforce.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 16:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826846
    VIRIN: 211222-A-CD550-871
    PIN: 900098
    Filename: DOD_108742721
    Length: 00:04:43
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    900098

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT