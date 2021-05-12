Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    315 AE commander delivers holiday message

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2021

    Video by Capt. Marquel Coaxum and Capt. Shane Ellis

    315th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Tracey Atherton, 315th AES commander, delivers a holiday message to deployed 315th AE Airmen.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 15:02
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 826844
    VIRIN: 211205-F-IN700-002
    Filename: DOD_108742700
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 315 AE commander delivers holiday message, by Capt. Marquel Coaxum and Capt. Shane Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Charleston Air Force Base

    Air Force Reserve Command

    Holiday Season
    Air Force
    ReserveReady
    ReserveReform
    ReserveResilient

