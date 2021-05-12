Col. Tracey Atherton, 315th AES commander, delivers a holiday message to deployed 315th AE Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2021 15:02
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|826844
|VIRIN:
|211205-F-IN700-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108742700
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 315 AE commander delivers holiday message, by Capt. Marquel Coaxum and Capt. Shane Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT