The Joint Expeditionary Mountain Warfare Course

Members of the Vermont National Guard's Army Mountain Warfare Course traveled to Djibouti, Africa to teach military mountaineering skills to members of the French military from Dec. 12-16.
|12.16.2021
|12.22.2021 14:42
|Package
|826843
|211216-A-TA175-720
|DOD_108742699
|00:01:49
|DJ
|1
|1
