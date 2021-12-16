Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Joint Expeditionary Mountain Warfare Course

    DJIBOUTI

    12.16.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Members of the Vermont National Guard's Army Mountain Warfare Course traveled to Djibouti, Africa to teach military mountaineering skills to members of the French military from Dec. 12-16.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 14:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826843
    VIRIN: 211216-A-TA175-720
    Filename: DOD_108742699
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: DJ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Joint Expeditionary Mountain Warfare Course, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th IBCT
    Vermont National Guard
    86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain)
    Army Mountain Warfare School

