AFCLC TV: Culture Education at ACOL Speed with AFCLC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/826825" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Welcome to the Air Force’s Global Classroom! We are excited to have you join us for the Air Force Culture and Language Center’s inaugural event! Today, AFCLC Director Mr. Howard Ward will explore AFCLC’s role as the Air Force’s Global Classroom and the center’s new initiatives to deploy culture education at the speed of “Accelerate Change or Lose”!



Disclaimer: The use of ‘Zoom’ or any other communication media used in this video is not promoted by Air University or the US Air Force.