AFCLC TV: Culture Education at ACOL Speed with AFCLC

Welcome to the Air Force’s Global Classroom! We are excited to have you join us for the Air Force Culture and Language Center’s inaugural event! Today, AFCLC Director Mr. Howard Ward will explore AFCLC’s role as the Air Force’s Global Classroom and the center’s new initiatives to deploy culture education at the speed of “Accelerate Change or Lose”!
Disclaimer: The use of ‘Zoom’ or any other communication media used in this video is not promoted by Air University or the US Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2021 13:11
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|826825
|VIRIN:
|211209-O-XQ105-401
|Filename:
|DOD_108742524
|Length:
|00:08:44
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
