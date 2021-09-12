Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCLC TV: Culture Education at ACOL Speed with AFCLC

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2021

    Video by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    Welcome to the Air Force’s Global Classroom! We are excited to have you join us for the Air Force Culture and Language Center’s inaugural event! Today, AFCLC Director Mr. Howard Ward will explore AFCLC’s role as the Air Force’s Global Classroom and the center’s new initiatives to deploy culture education at the speed of “Accelerate Change or Lose”!

    Disclaimer: The use of ‘Zoom’ or any other communication media used in this video is not promoted by Air University or the US Air Force.

    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 13:11
    TAGS

    Air Force Culture and Language Center
    ACOL
    AFCLC TV
    Integrated Deterrence

