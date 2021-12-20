Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Holiday Message

    NEWPO, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michele Clarke 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mikel R. Huber, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Points commanding officer and Sgt. Maj. James L. Robertson, MCAS Cherry Point Sergeant Major, wish everyone on Cherry Point happy holidays! Col. Huber and Sgt. Maj. Robertson reminisced on the air station's many accomplishments throughout 2021 and encouraged everyone to enjoy this well-deserved time with friends and family. Further, they reminded everyone to stay safe. Happy holidays Cherry Point! (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michele Clarke)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 14:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826822
    VIRIN: 211220-M-WT331-1001
    Filename: DOD_108742497
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: NEWPO, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Holiday Message, by LCpl Michele Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    safety
    Holidays
    sailors
    Marines
    MCAS Cherry Point

