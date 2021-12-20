Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Holiday Message

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mikel R. Huber, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Points commanding officer and Sgt. Maj. James L. Robertson, MCAS Cherry Point Sergeant Major, wish everyone on Cherry Point happy holidays! Col. Huber and Sgt. Maj. Robertson reminisced on the air station's many accomplishments throughout 2021 and encouraged everyone to enjoy this well-deserved time with friends and family. Further, they reminded everyone to stay safe. Happy holidays Cherry Point! (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michele Clarke)