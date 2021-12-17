Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commemorative commissioning and change of command for LCS22 USS Kansas City

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Commemorative commissioning and change of command for LCS22 USS Kansas City in San Diego, CA, December 17th 2021.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 12:04
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 826799
    Filename: DOD_108742413
    Length: 01:06:53
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Change of Command
    USS Kansas City
    Commemorative commissioning

