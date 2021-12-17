- EDITED -
Commemorative commissioning and change of command for LCS22 USS Kansas City in San Diego, CA, December 17th 2021.
|12.17.2021
|12.22.2021 12:04
|Briefings
|826799
|DOD_108742413
|01:06:53
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|2
|2
