    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fifteenth Air Force Holiday Video

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    15th Air Force Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Koscheski, commander of Fifteenth Air Force, Brig. Gen. David Mineau, vice commander of Fifteenth Air Force, and Chief Master Sgt. Sonia Lee, command chief of Fifteenth Air Force, deliver a holiday greeting to the Airmen and their families, at Shaw Air Force Base, Dec. 17, 2021. (Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 10:08
    Category: Greetings
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Hometown: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fifteenth Air Force Holiday Video, by TSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Holiday Season
    Air Force
    USAF
    Fifteenth Air Force
    15AF

