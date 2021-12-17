U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Koscheski, commander of Fifteenth Air Force, Brig. Gen. David Mineau, vice commander of Fifteenth Air Force, and Chief Master Sgt. Sonia Lee, command chief of Fifteenth Air Force, deliver a holiday greeting to the Airmen and their families, at Shaw Air Force Base, Dec. 17, 2021. (Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Megan Floyd)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2021 10:08
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|826790
|VIRIN:
|211217-F-VD276-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108742312
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Hometown:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fifteenth Air Force Holiday Video, by TSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT