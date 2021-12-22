Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Toys for Tots

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Every year, Marines assist in gathering and distributing toys to children. The Toys for Tots foundation has been helping to collect and distribute toys to children during the holidays since 1947.

    U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 08:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826777
    VIRIN: 211222-D-AR128-008
    Filename: DOD_108742098
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Toys for Tots, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Toys for Tots
    Christmas
    DGOV
    Feature Videos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT