39 CES - How to clean AC filters (Outside Unit)

Master Sgt. Jose Dorado, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron Operations Flight superintendent, demonstrates how to clean an air conditioning filters Dec. 13, 2021, on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Dorado recommends cleaning your AC filters quarterly at minimum. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)
