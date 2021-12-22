Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik 2021 Highlights

    ADANA, 1, TURKEY

    12.22.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    AFN Incirlik

    An array of guests on American Force’s Network Incirlik’s radio show share their stories live on air at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, throughout 2021. Through various radio segments, AFN Incirlik highlighted base personnel to showcase the diversity and knowledge accomplishing the 39th Air Base Wing mission. Guests featured in this video include (in order) Chief Master Sgt. Miranda Minshew, Senior Airman Jared Norris, Chief Master Sgt. Vincent Blanton, Senior Airman Isaiah Colon, U.S. Army Capt. Alicia Bailey, Airman 1st Class Lezzlie Rustad, Chief Master Sgt. Maribeth Ferrer and Tech. Sgt. Jacquelyn Holguin. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 05:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 826755
    VIRIN: 211222-F-KG386-338
    Filename: DOD_108742012
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: ADANA, 1, TR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik 2021 Highlights, by SSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Highlights
    AFN Incirlik
    End of Year
    2021
    good content

