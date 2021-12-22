AFN Incirlik 2021 Highlights

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An array of guests on American Force’s Network Incirlik’s radio show share their stories live on air at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, throughout 2021. Through various radio segments, AFN Incirlik highlighted base personnel to showcase the diversity and knowledge accomplishing the 39th Air Base Wing mission. Guests featured in this video include (in order) Chief Master Sgt. Miranda Minshew, Senior Airman Jared Norris, Chief Master Sgt. Vincent Blanton, Senior Airman Isaiah Colon, U.S. Army Capt. Alicia Bailey, Airman 1st Class Lezzlie Rustad, Chief Master Sgt. Maribeth Ferrer and Tech. Sgt. Jacquelyn Holguin. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)