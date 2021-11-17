U.S. Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team and 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct and participates in the Infantry Mortar Leader Course in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 17, 2021. During the 5- week course, Soldiers from 173rd Airborne Brigade and 2nd Cavalry Regiment gain the knowledge to compute fire missions by both analog and digital means, and supervise and direct high angle fires from a mortar element. (U.S. Army Video by Cpl. Austin Riel)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2021 05:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826753
|VIRIN:
|211117-A-BA691-733
|Filename:
|DOD_108741998
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, IMLC in Grafenwoehr Training Area, by CPL Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT