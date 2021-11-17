IMLC in Grafenwoehr Training Area

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/826753" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team and 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct and participates in the Infantry Mortar Leader Course in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 17, 2021. During the 5- week course, Soldiers from 173rd Airborne Brigade and 2nd Cavalry Regiment gain the knowledge to compute fire missions by both analog and digital means, and supervise and direct high angle fires from a mortar element. (U.S. Army Video by Cpl. Austin Riel)