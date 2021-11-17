Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMLC in Grafenwoehr Training Area

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    11.17.2021

    Video by Cpl. Austin Riel 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team and 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct and participates in the Infantry Mortar Leader Course in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 17, 2021. During the 5- week course, Soldiers from 173rd Airborne Brigade and 2nd Cavalry Regiment gain the knowledge to compute fire missions by both analog and digital means, and supervise and direct high angle fires from a mortar element. (U.S. Army Video by Cpl. Austin Riel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 05:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826753
    VIRIN: 211117-A-BA691-733
    Filename: DOD_108741998
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMLC in Grafenwoehr Training Area, by CPL Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmy 2CR SkySoldiers StrongerTogether 7thATC IMLC

