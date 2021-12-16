The Garrison's Self-Help program and store is available to help you, help yourself. Stop by to learn more about following good housekeeping practices and to receive assistance in performing simple maintenance and repair work. The store has a wide variety of tools and supplies available for you to use. Located in Building 7802 in the Hainerberg shopping area., they are open from 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and 12:45 - 5:15 p.m., Tues. - Fri., and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2021 05:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826752
|VIRIN:
|211216-O-MV779-947
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108741975
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Wiesbaden Self-Help Store, by Ila Dermanoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT