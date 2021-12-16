USAG Wiesbaden Self-Help Store

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Garrison's Self-Help program and store is available to help you, help yourself. Stop by to learn more about following good housekeeping practices and to receive assistance in performing simple maintenance and repair work. The store has a wide variety of tools and supplies available for you to use. Located in Building 7802 in the Hainerberg shopping area., they are open from 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and 12:45 - 5:15 p.m., Tues. - Fri., and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.