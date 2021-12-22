LRMC launches microvascular reconstructive surgical services

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Shimul Patel, chief, Plastic Surgery Services, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jessica Peck, chief, Ear, Nose and Throat Services, discuss the introduction of microvascular reconstructive surgical services at LRMC, what the capability means for patients and trauma services. The new service was performed at LRMC for the first time ever in December 2021.