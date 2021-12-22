LRMC launches microvascular reconstructive surgical services

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Shimul Patel, chief, Plastic Surgery Services, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jessica Peck, chief, Ear, Nose and Throat Services, discuss the introduction of microvascular reconstructive surgical services at LRMC, what the capability means for patients and trauma services. The new service was performed at LRMC for the first time ever in December 2021.
|12.22.2021
|12.22.2021 04:31
|Package
|826748
|211222-A-EK666-103
|DOD_108741962
|00:02:08
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
