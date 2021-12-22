Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRMC launches microvascular reconstructive surgical services

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    12.22.2021

    Video by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Shimul Patel, chief, Plastic Surgery Services, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jessica Peck, chief, Ear, Nose and Throat Services, discuss the introduction of microvascular reconstructive surgical services at LRMC, what the capability means for patients and trauma services. The new service was performed at LRMC for the first time ever in December 2021.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 04:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826748
    VIRIN: 211222-A-EK666-103
    Filename: DOD_108741962
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 

    Plastic Surgery
    StrongerTogether
    Target_news_Europe
    Microvascular reconstructive surgery
    Anastomosis

