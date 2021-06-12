569 USFPS sends holiday cheer

The 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron helps volunteers experience the nerve and muscular incapacitation of a Taser X26P during training at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Dec. 6, 2021. Neuromuscular Incapacitation occurs when an energy weapon causes involuntary stimulation of the sensory nerves and the motor nerves. The training familiarizes law enforcement personnel with their tools and builds confidence in a controlled environment using less-than-lethal weapons. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado)
