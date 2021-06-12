Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    569 USFPS sends holiday cheer

    RP, GERMANY

    12.06.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron helps volunteers experience the nerve and muscular incapacitation of a Taser X26P during training at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Dec. 6, 2021. Neuromuscular Incapacitation occurs when an energy weapon causes involuntary stimulation of the sensory nerves and the motor nerves. The training familiarizes law enforcement personnel with their tools and builds confidence in a controlled environment using less-than-lethal weapons. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 06:31
    Location: RP, DE

    Taser
    Resilience
    Training
    569th USFPS
    Police Squadron
    Neuro Muscular Incapacitation

