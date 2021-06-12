569 USFPS sends holiday cheer

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron helps volunteers experience the nerve and muscular incapacitation of a Taser X26P during training at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Dec. 6, 2021. Neuromuscular Incapacitation occurs when an energy weapon causes involuntary stimulation of the sensory nerves and the motor nerves. The training familiarizes law enforcement personnel with their tools and builds confidence in a controlled environment using less-than-lethal weapons. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado)