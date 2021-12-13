Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lieutenant General David Krumm Alaska Native Honoring Ceremony

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    On December 13, 2021, the Alaska Federation of Natives held a ceremony to honor Air Force Lieutenant General David Krumm at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The names were given to Lt. Gen. Krumm for his commitment to the protection of the United States and the safety of its people.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 23:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826739
    VIRIN: 211213-F-ET937-001
    Filename: DOD_108741831
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    This work, Lieutenant General David Krumm Alaska Native Honoring Ceremony, by A1C Mario Calabro, identified by DVIDS

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    Alaska Native Honoring Ceremony

