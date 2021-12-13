Lieutenant General David Krumm Alaska Native Honoring Ceremony

On December 13, 2021, the Alaska Federation of Natives held a ceremony to honor Air Force Lieutenant General David Krumm at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The names were given to Lt. Gen. Krumm for his commitment to the protection of the United States and the safety of its people.
|12.13.2021
|12.21.2021 23:22
|B-Roll
|826739
|211213-F-ET937-001
|DOD_108741831
|00:03:32
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|0
|0
