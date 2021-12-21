Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MQ-25 Unmanned Carrier Aviation Demonstration (UCAD)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.21.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bayley McMichael and Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Vazquez

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    Prime cuts featuring the Navy's Unmanned Carrier Aviation Demonstration (UCAD) of the MQ-25A unmanned air system prototype aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) in December 2021, which laid the groundwork for future, carrier-based unmanned aircraft system (UAS) operations. The MQ-25 will be the world's first operational, carrier-based unmanned aircraft and is integral to the Air Wing of the Future Family of Systems (AWotF FoS). Its initial operating capability as an aerial refueling tanker will extend the range, operational capability, and power projection of the carrier air wing (CVW) and carrier strike group (CSG). USS George H.W. Bush delivers operational capability to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 21:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826736
    VIRIN: 211221-N-US256-1001
    Filename: DOD_108741792
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

