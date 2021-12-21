MQ-25 Unmanned Carrier Aviation Demonstration (UCAD)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Prime cuts featuring the Navy's Unmanned Carrier Aviation Demonstration (UCAD) of the MQ-25A unmanned air system prototype aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) in December 2021, which laid the groundwork for future, carrier-based unmanned aircraft system (UAS) operations. The MQ-25 will be the world's first operational, carrier-based unmanned aircraft and is integral to the Air Wing of the Future Family of Systems (AWotF FoS). Its initial operating capability as an aerial refueling tanker will extend the range, operational capability, and power projection of the carrier air wing (CVW) and carrier strike group (CSG). USS George H.W. Bush delivers operational capability to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.