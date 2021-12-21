Prime cuts featuring the Navy's Unmanned Carrier Aviation Demonstration (UCAD) of the MQ-25A unmanned air system prototype aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) in December 2021, which laid the groundwork for future, carrier-based unmanned aircraft system (UAS) operations. The MQ-25 will be the world's first operational, carrier-based unmanned aircraft and is integral to the Air Wing of the Future Family of Systems (AWotF FoS). Its initial operating capability as an aerial refueling tanker will extend the range, operational capability, and power projection of the carrier air wing (CVW) and carrier strike group (CSG). USS George H.W. Bush delivers operational capability to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 21:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826736
|VIRIN:
|211221-N-US256-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108741792
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MQ-25 Unmanned Carrier Aviation Demonstration (UCAD), by PO3 Bayley McMichael and PO2 Joseph Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
