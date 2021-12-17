Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Club Alliance Delivers- Yokosuka Japan

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.17.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlyn E Eads 

    AFN Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 17, 2021) Club Alliance on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka is a building housing three restaurants that can deliver anywhere on base. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlyn Eads)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 19:33
    Category: Commercials
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, Club Alliance Delivers- Yokosuka Japan, by PO2 Kaitlyn E Eads, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Yokosuka
    Spot
    Club Alliance

