    2021 NORAD Tracks Santa

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Video by Airman Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    1st Lt. Tim Kelvin of the 90th Fighter Squadron, JBER, AK, and 1st Lt. Ryan Potter of the 525th Fighter Squadron, JBER, AK play as Col. John "Hulk" Doe and Capt. Jim "Hogan" Jones for the 2021 NORAD Tracks Santa radio engagement.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 19:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826726
    VIRIN: 211221-F-KB004-1001
    Filename: DOD_108741552
    Length: 00:07:07
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 NORAD Tracks Santa, by Amn Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Holiday Season
    NORAD
    ALCOM
    11AF

