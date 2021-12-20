17th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog Joy's retirement
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 15:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|826713
|VIRIN:
|211220-F-DX569-1055
|Filename:
|DOD_108741389
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Out of the doghouse and onto the couch, by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT